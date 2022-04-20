Problems in Metropolitan Police ‘not a few bad apples’, chief admits

Acting Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Stephen House has admitted that cultural problems in the force are "not a few bad apples".

Giving evidence to the Home Affairs Select Committee, Sir Stephen, who is temporarily leading Britain's largest police force, said there are efforts to root out unacceptable behaviour "as fast as possible".

The Met has faced a series of damaging scandals including the murder of Sarah Everard by serving officer Wayne Couzens, offensive messages exchanged by a team at Charing Cross and the strip-search of a teenage girl at school while she was menstruating.

He said: "There is a significant campaign within the organisation to deal with this completely unacceptable behaviour, to root it out and to exit those people who are exhibiting that behaviour from the organisation as fast as possible and in the right way."

Asked if it was "just a few people", he replied: "People have talked about a few bad apples, quite clearly that's not the situation at all, it's not a few bad apples.

"You can't simply say that Wayne Couzens and a couple of other people have done something wrong - that's been the spearhead of the problem, I would suggest, but there is a wider issue within the organisation which we acknowledge and we are dealing with."

Committee chair Dame Diana Johnson suggested the public see Met officers as like TV characters Jack Regan from the Sweeney or Gene Hunt from Life On Mars, "rather than a modern professional police officer".

Police forces in England and Wales are trying to recruit 20,000 officers by next year to replace jobs cut during austerity measures.

Sir Stephen said he is now "less confident" that the Met will meet its targets, with the force needing to attract 40,000 applicants in the next year to replace officers who leave as well as attracting 1,800 new starters.

He said: "We need to recruit just over 4,000 officers in the next 12 months.

"That means we need around about 40,000 applications in the next 12 months because we take roughly one in 10 of the people who apply to us."