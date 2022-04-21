Amir Khan watch robbery detectives release image and appeal for dashcam footage
Police are appealing for witnesses after world champion boxer Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint in east London.
Officers have released an image of the £70,000 custom stolen watch and are asking anyone who was driving near High Road in Leyton on Monday night to check if they have dashcam footage.
The 35-year-old posted on Twitter earlier this week saying he and his wife Faryal were safe after he was confronted by two men.
Khan, the former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion, was beaten by fellow Briton Kell Brook via a sixth-round stoppage in Manchester in February.
That was the sixth defeat of a professional career featuring 34 wins, 21 by knockout.
On Thursday Detective Constable Ben Grix, of the Met’s North East Command Burglary and Robbery Team, said: "I am today releasing an image of the stolen watch which is a high value Franck Muller timepiece valued at around £70,000. It is a one-off custom made design and will be easily recognised by anyone it is offered to for sale.
"If you, or anyone you know is offered the watch at a discounted price please contact us immediately."
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference CAD 6753/18Apr.
Alternatively tweet @MetCC or to remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.