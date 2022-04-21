Police are appealing for witnesses after world champion boxer Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint in east London.

Officers have released an image of the £70,000 custom stolen watch and are asking anyone who was driving near High Road in Leyton on Monday night to check if they have dashcam footage.

The 35-year-old posted on Twitter earlier this week saying he and his wife Faryal were safe after he was confronted by two men.

Khan, the former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion, was beaten by fellow Briton Kell Brook via a sixth-round stoppage in Manchester in February.

That was the sixth defeat of a professional career featuring 34 wins, 21 by knockout.

On Thursday Detective Constable Ben Grix, of the Met’s North East Command Burglary and Robbery Team, said: "I am today releasing an image of the stolen watch which is a high value Franck Muller timepiece valued at around £70,000. It is a one-off custom made design and will be easily recognised by anyone it is offered to for sale.

"If you, or anyone you know is offered the watch at a discounted price please contact us immediately."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference CAD 6753/18Apr.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or to remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.