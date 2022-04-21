Met Police have released an image of a man they want to find after a teenage girl said she was sexually assaulted on a bus in south east London.

The girl, aged in her mid-teens, said she was followed to the top deck of the number 99 bus at Woolwich DLR station.

A stranger then struck up a conversation as the bus travelled towards Bexleyheath before carrying out an alleged sexual assault.

The reported attack happened on Sunday, 20 February at about 7:30pm.

The man police are looking for is described as aged 18-25, 5ft 10in and of Asian appearance and got off the bus at Plumstead Manor Way.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information can call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1837/22FEB

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.