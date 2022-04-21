Play Brightcove video

"She was a lovely person, bubbly and full of fun," one resident told ITV News London

Three people have been found dead in a home for over-60s in Bourne End, Buckinghamshire.People living nearby named couple Susan and Jeff Farrance as two of the victims. The third unnamed person was aged in his 50s.

Susan Farrance was described as the "life of the party" who enjoyed going to church, Jeff was known as a "quiet" man.

"She was a lovely person, bubbly and full of fun, a church person - very much a church person - and if she could help anybody she would because that was her nature, a lovely nature and she will be sadly missed," resident Val Evans told ITV News London.Police said they had launched a "complex" murder investigation and were not looking for anyone else.

Officers have not confirmed how the three died or what happened in the lead-up to their deaths.At one point armed police were searching door-to-door amid reports someone may have been hiding, according to residents.

Above: Police officers outside Orchard House in Bourne End, Bucks

"The next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts remain with them at this most difficult time," said Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown.

"We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we are dealing with a very complex inquiry, which appears a targeted attack. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

"We would ask anyone who may have heard a disturbance or who may have seen anyone or anything unusual in or around Orchard House or Spring Gardens between 5pm and 10pm yesterday to please come forward and call 101, quoting reference 2037 of 19/4/2022," he added.