Tap above to watch Amir Khan speak on Good Morning Britain about his gunpoint robbery

Boxer Amir Khan has said London Mayor Sadiq Khan needs to increase policing in the capital after the former world champion was robbed of his £70,000 watch this week.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Friday, Amir Khan said he was "a little bit angry" when he initially criticised the mayor and told him to "pull his finger out" over crime but said that since the mayor came to power crime levels have risen significantly in London.

The 35-year-old said the mayor's pledge to put more police on the streets is "what London needs" as he branded the city a "very dangerous place to visit".

"Since Sadiq has come to power the crime rate has gone up by 30 percent," he told GMB. "I think what Sadiq is doing now by saying he's going to increase the police, increase more police on the streets and stuff like that, I think that's what London needs."

He added: "Obviously I was a little bit angry when I had a go at Sadiq Khan but I do still feel that it's getting very, very hard to live in London, or very hard to even visit London. People are not coming to the UK now from places like Dubai, Saudi Arabia who used to come there."

Speaking alongside his wife Faryal Makhdoom from their home in Dubai, Khan said he was scared to walk around London in the days after his ordeal.

"It's a really big wake-up call," Makhdoom said. "I don't think you can walk the streets of London wearing expensive watches."

A spokesperson for the mayor said on Thursday: “The mayor is appalled at what happened to Amir Khan and urges anyone with any information to come forward as soon as possible.

“Overall, crime continues to fall in London, bucking the national trend, with knife crime with injury down by 12%, gun crime down by 29% and burglary down by 22% since May 2016. However there’s still a long way to go.

“Keeping people safe in London remains the mayor’s number one priority and he is taking action by being both tough on crime and tough on the causes of crime.”

Amir Khan's stolen a one-off custom made Franck Muller watch valued at around £70,000 Credit: Met Police

Police released an image of the one-off custom made Franck Muller timepiece they said will be "easily recognised by anyone it is offered to for sale".

"If you, or anyone you know is offered the watch at a discounted price please contact us immediately," said Detective Constable Ben Grix, of the Met’s North East Command Burglary and Robbery Team.

They also asked anyone who was driving near High Road in Leyton on Monday night to check if they have dashcam footage which may help their investigation.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference CAD 6753/18Apr.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or to remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.