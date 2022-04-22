Bourne End murder inquiry: Victims died of stab wounds to chest and abdomen

Three people who were found dead in a home for over-60s in a Buckinghamshire village died as a result of stab wounds to the chest and abdomen, police have said

Susan and Jeff Farrance, who were in their 60s, were found dead alongside an unnamed man in his 50s in Bourne End on Tuesday evening.

Thames Valley Police who had described the attack as "targeted" said on Friday that a post-mortem examination has concluded the cause of death for all three victims as stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Police said the unnamed man who died was from Hazelmere, a village around 15 miles from Bourne End.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them and they have asked for their privacy to be respected.

“We are still investigating the circumstances of this very complex enquiry, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

A property in Spring Gardens, Bourne End, where three people were found dead in a "targeted attack" Credit: PA

Kara Swain, the ex-partner of the Farrances' son Darren, said in a statement that her children were "lucky" to have had the couple as grandparents and described the pair as "the heart of Bourne End".

"Susan and Jeff were two amazing people, the most kind and loving people you could ever meet. My children were lucky to have them in their lives. Susan and Jeff were the heart of Bourne End and would always help others out.

"They will be sadly and greatly missed. We love them very much. They loved their church and gave their life to Jesus. My heart goes out to all the family. I'm so sorry this has happened."

"She was a lovely person, bubbly and full of fun," one resident told ITV News London - watch Sam Holder's report

Detective Brown added: “I would like to again appeal to anybody who may have heard a disturbance or who may have seen anyone or anything unusual in or around Orchard House or Spring Gardens between 6pm and 10pm on Tuesday to please come forward and call 101, quoting reference 43220134974.

“If you do not wish to speak with the police but have information, you can report 100% anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

“A scene watch is still likely to be in place for a number of days, which is likely to have an impact on local residents and I would like to thank them for their continued patience.

“Members of the public are also still likely to see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate this and we would advise anyone with any concerns to please speak to one of our uniformed officers.”