Lewis Hamilton on his Chelsea bid: I want the club to win and make a profit

Lewis Hamilton has said he wants to turn Chelsea FC into a profit-making organisation after pledging millions of his own cash to back Sir Martin Broughton's bid to buy the club.

The seven-time Formula One world champion, who was speaking ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, also touched on his footballing allegiance after previously describing himself as an Arsenal fan.

Following Thursday's surprise announcement that the 37-year-old is joining tennis ace Serena Williams in one of the three final consortiums vying for the club, Hamilton said he wants to help move the club forward.

"Naturally it is never the idea of an investment [to lose money].

"I want to be part of something, manage this team moving forward, improve that and make sure that doesn’t happen by slowly decreasing those losses and turn it into a profit-making organisation."

"That is going to take a lot of work and there are lots of moving parts. I don’t have the strategy for that at the moment. We have not won the bid so I am sure that will all come afterwards."

Broughton has also partnered with Lord Sebastian Coe on the bid to buy Chelsea

Hamilton, who has declared himself as an Arsenal supporter was teased by F1 world champion Max Verstappen over his commitment to the Gunners.

But Hamilton said he is a "sporting fan" who watched both clubs as a child.

"I switched between the teams, and then my sister, Sam, punched me several times in the arm and beat me to say ‘you have to support Arsenal’.

"At five or six I supported Arsenal but my Uncle Terry is a big Blues fan and I have been to so many games with him to watch Arsenal and Chelsea play and ultimately I am a sporting fan and Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world and one of the most successful.

He said the consortium holds "lifetime Chelsea fans and others that have come later to it like myself."

"There is not one part of that consortium that has a mindset of losing," he added. "I really think Chelsea already has a winning mindset but we can do better moving forwards."