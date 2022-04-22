Police release CCTV image after 'high value' watch robbery in central London

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a "high-value" watch robbery in London's West End.

The victim was waiting to be let into a shop on Duke Street, just off Oxford Street, when he was grabbed from behind and had his watch forced from his wrist at around 5:15pm on 16 November last year.

The suspect then pushed the victim into the shop’s window before leaving on the back of a moped.

Police said the victim, who was uninjured in the robbery, had been followed by the suspect.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a high-value watch robbery on Duke Street, Westminster Credit: Google Street View/Met Policde

Detectives described the suspect as tall, wearing a grey baseball cap, dark clothing and light-coloured shoes as they released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery.

Officers from the Central West area’s CID appealed for anyone who recognises the man in the image, or has any information about the robbery, to contact them.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 5693/16NOV.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.