An 81-year-old pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a motorbike in central London.

The incident has prompted emergency services to shut major central London thoroughfares to traffic while they investigate the incident.

Busy Piccadilly Circus and Shaftesbury Avenue were closed on Sunday afternoon (24 April) following the incident.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "Shaftesbury Avenue and Piccadilly Circus are currently closed as police and London Ambulance Service attend a collision involving a pedestrian and a motorbike. "The 81-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition."Please take alternative routes."