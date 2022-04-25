Surrey school on lockdown as armed police respond to 'suspicious phone call'

A school in Surrey was placed on lockdown after armed police responded to a suspicious phone call.

Students and staff were told to stay inside Esher Church of England High School while a police operation was carried out.

Police said no weapons were found at the scene despite rumours circulating on social media.

One worried mum said she heard from another parent that pupils were being kept inside.

Some time later she received another message telling her that there were armed police at the scene and, concerned about the safety of her son, drove to the school to find it surrounded by officers.She said: "I started messaging my son and asking him what had happened and he told me they had been locked in their classrooms."

In a statement police said: "Officers were called to the school around 11:15am following reports the school received a suspicious phone call

"Uniformed and armed officers are continuing to carry out enquiries both inside and outside the premises to establish the circumstances of the incident.

"Students and staff at the school remain inside the school building as a precaution at this time.

"We are hoping they will be able to leave the premises shortly," the statement added.

A message sent from the school to parents said all pupils were safe. Parents were asked to stay away.