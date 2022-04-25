A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after four people were stabbed to death in Southwark, south London.The Met Police say it is believed all five people were known to each other.

The force said officers were called at about 1.40am Monday, 25 April, to reports of a disturbance at a residential address on Delaford Road, Bermondsey.Officers attended and forced entry and found four people suffering what were believed to be stab injuries.Despite the efforts of emergency services, all four people – three women and a man - were pronounced dead at the scene.

The force's statement on Monday morning said: "We're investigating the deaths of three women and a man at a residential address on Delaford Road, SE16.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.We believe all five people were known to each other. Our urgent enquiries are at an early stage."

Officers are in the process of contacting next of kin, and post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course, the Met said.The man arrested on suspicion of murder was taken to a south London police station where he remained in custody on Monday morning.Detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating, police said.