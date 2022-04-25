An elderly man has been killed in an collision with a motorbike in south London.

The man, aged in his 80s, was killed at around 3.45pm Sunday (24 April) in Brixton, police said.

The motorcyclist has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving, police said.

The man killed was one of two elderly pedestrians struck by motorbikes in separate incidents on the same day in London.

His death came just hours after an 81-year-old man was injured in a collision with a motorbike in central London.

Emergency services closed busy Piccadilly Circus and Shaftesbury Avenue as they rushed the man to hospital on Sunday morning.

It was not suggested the two incidents were connected.

Met Police in Lambeth appealed for witnesses following the Brixton fatality.

The force said the man had been hit in Acre Lane, SW2.Any witnesses were being urged to call police on 101 using the reference 4569/24apr.