Watch the moment Nirmal Chohan got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend at London Euston Station.

London Euston was the unlikely venue for a romantic proposal as a long-distance couple got engaged at one of the UK’s busiest stations.

Vidya Patel got the surprise of a lifetime as she arrived at the station on a visit from her home in Birmingham.

As commuters going about their business around them, her boyfriend Nirmal Chohan, who lives in London, got down on one knee in front of a departure boards as it began flashing up a special tribute.

He chose the spot where the pair have met up dozens of times over the years, since they first met in 2014.

"The day was a dream and it could not have gone any better. I'm super, super happy!" Mr Chohan, 27, tells ITV News London.

"We've been going our for about seven years and long distance relationships have their natural challenges," Mr Chohan said.

"But Euston was our natural meeting point, this was our arrival and departure lounge for seven years so it was the most sentimental place to hold the proposal," he explained.

As Mr Chohan proposed, one of the station boards above him displayed the words: "Vidya Patel, will you marry me?"

After Ms Patel, 26, said yes, the board changed to display a message of congratulations to the couple.

Both Mr Chohan and Ms Patel's family members were also present to witness the occasion - unbeknownst to the bride-to-be.

Nirmal Chohan with family and friends after proposing to his girlfriend Vidya Patel at Euston station

"I left my house in Birmingham and my family said they were going for a shopping day out so had left early in the morning," Ms Patel said.

"So I went on the train and saw Nirmal, he looked dashing!

"He asked 'what time is it?' and I looked up at the board and it said 'Vidya Patel will you marry me?' and I was shocked and everything went into slow motion.

"I turned around and he was on his knee and the ring was out and he asked 'will you marry me?'

"It all happened very quick by at the same time in slow motion," she added.

A loud cheer followed from the happy couple's families, who watched the big moment at Euston station.

Ms Patel said she was overcome with emotion and crying tears of joy and was glad she could share such a happy moment in front of so many people.

Kathrin Pranga-Wells, Avanti West Coast lead station manager at London Euston, said: "When we heard Nirmal’s plans to propose at Euston, we were keen to make it a memorable occasion.

"It has been exciting to play our part in this special surprise and give a nod to the railway that has connected the couple for years – we loved seeing the joy and excitement on everyone’s faces!

"We wish Nirmal and Vidya a happy engagement and all the best for their life together."