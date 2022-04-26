A Surrey teenager has been arrested after Esher Church of England High School was placed on lockdown for nearly four hours.

Pupils and teachers were told to stay in their classrooms on Monday afternoon while armed police patrolled the area following a suspicious phone call.A 16-year-old was detained by police within a few hours of the incident on suspicion of sending a communication conveying a threatening message.

He has since been interviewed and released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.The drama unfolded when police officers were called to the school following the phone call on Monday morning.

They carried out a search of the school building while the students and staff were on lockdown, but found nothing.

Armed police in the grounds of the school in Surrey Credit: BPM Media

"As soon as we were made aware of the incident, we responded with both an armed and uniformed presence to ensure the safety of staff and students at the school, as well as the wider community," said Detective Inspector Chris Friday.

"I would like to stress that no one was ever found on the premises to cause us any concern and that no weapons or anything else of concern was ever found."I would like to thank staff, students and parents for their cooperation and patience while we dealt with this incident.

"The students in particular behaved extremely well and dealt with the incident calmly and maturely, despite the considerable disruption to their day," he added.