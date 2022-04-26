Husband of Bermondsey stab victim 'totally destroyed' by family massacre

Play Brightcove video

The husband of one of the victims in the Bermondsey stab attack told ITV News his wife's death left him "totally destroyed".

Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo was stabbed to death in the early hours of Monday morning, one of three generations of the same family killed.

Dolet Hill, 64, and Samantha Drummonds, 27, were also named by police as well as Dolet's partner Denton Burke, 58.

Danny Ofori-Akuffo said he had lost something dear to his heart and couldn't understand why it happened to him.

"She's such a lovely lady and I don't think I can live with another woman again until I go to my grave," Danny said.

"I have lost something dear to my heart - I have a deep hole in my heart and there is nothing that can fill that hole."

The couple were married for nearly two decades and Danny said the shock of what happened meant he hadn't slept or eaten and left him "destroyed".

"I can't live without Tanysha, I don't know how I'm going to live with it.

"I don't know where I'm going to start my life, I can't live without her.

"I'm totally destroyed, I'm totally finished. She's such a lovely woman. I'm short of words there's nothing I can say," Danny added.

The victims were remembered as "kind people", Dolet Hill and Denton Burke (l), Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo (m), Samantha Drummonds (r) Credit: Met Police

Danny explained how he tried phoning relatives to find out what was going on after two policemen knocked at the door looking for another of the victims, Samantha Drummonds.

"I called my sister-in-law Tracey to ask what is going on. Someone told her there has been a stabbing and three ladies and a man were stabbed to death," Danny said.

"I told her to go there and see what happened and let me know.

"So when she went there she phoned back and said 'Danny the place is blocked and no one can go in there'.

"But the police are taking me to Lewisham police station - so I went there. I put on some clothes and made my way to Lewisham.

A policeman came out and sat us in a room broke the news to us," Danny added.

A 28-year-old man from Lewisham, who is suspected of carrying out the fatal attack, is in hospital in a stable condition.

He was Tasered by Metropolitan Police officers before his arrest.