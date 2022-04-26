Play Brightcove video

More than 100 firefighters are tackling an 'intense' roof fire in south London as cloud of smoke billowed over the area and residents were told to close windows and doors.

London Fire Brigade described conditions as "challenging" and increased the number of crews at the scene on Creek Road in Deptford.

Video posted on social media show smoke rising over London as firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control.

Station Commander Ian Smith, who is at the scene said: "This is an intense fire located in the roof of the building and fire crews are working hard in challenging conditions.

"We've increased the number of fire engines because of the need for more firefighters in breathing apparatus.

"There is a lot of smoke from the incident and we'd ask local residents to close their doors and windows."

A number of people left the building before firefighters arrived and there are no reports of any injuries.