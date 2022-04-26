Police are appealing for help finding a 'high risk' missing teen who has autism and is non-verbal.

Jeremiah Amisy, 14, went missing from Hackney, east London, on Monday (April 25).

Metropolitan Police have said that Jeremiah has autism and is non-verbal, and described him as a high-risk missing person.

He was last seen at 3.40pm the day he went missing, police in Hackney said.

Police: " Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing person.

"Jeremiah Amisy, a 14 year old male has been reported missing from Hackney.

"Jeremiah has autism and is non-verbal. If sighted please call police on 101 quoting 4777/25APR22."