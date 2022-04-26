Victims of Bermondsey stabbing attack named as three generations of same family

Play Brightcove video

The victims were remembered by those who knew them as "kind, loving, caring people".

Three generations of the same family stabbed to death in Bermondsey have been named as former NHS worker Dolet Hill, 64, her daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and her granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27.

A fourth person, Dolet's partner Denton Burke, 58, was also killed in the attack.

Police said a 28-year-old man suspected of killing them was tasered before his arrest. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

NHS colleagues who worked with Dolet Hill at Guy’s and St Thomas' said they were "devastated" to hear about her death.

Dolet worked as a housekeeping assistant in the pharmacy department for more than 20 years, before retiring in 2018.

"Dolet was a well-respected colleague, who also helped to improve the workplace for others as an active UNISON representative. Our thoughts are with Dolet’s family, friends and all who worked with her," a statement read.

Police at a house in Bermondsey after three women and a man were stabbed to death

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at around 1.40am on Monday, and when they forced entry into the house they found four people with stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, all the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking to ITV News London, Samantha's neighbour said she was still in shock.

"I couldn't sleep, I've been shaking, every time I leave the house I see her door but where is her music, why is she not here?" said Rudra.

"She liked going out and having fun, she was always with her friends," she added.

Forensic team examines the scene outside the property in south London

One of Sam's friends, Lea Levy, described her as "funny, loving, caring" who enjoyed music.

"This is a shock, she is very loving, very caring, she comes from that kind of family - loving and caring.

"[Hearing the news] was a punch to the chest," she added.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, added: "This was a truly horrific incident and I fully recognise that the distress for the family and the community will be overwhelming.

"We are conducting a thorough and detailed investigation into the facts and we are appealing to anyone who can assist with any information to come forward.

"If you know anything or saw anything that you think might help us piece together the events which led to this, then do not hesitate, please call police.

"You can also call Crimestoppers if you do not want to give your name.

"We are aware that we have family, friends and a community that are all asking questions, we are determined to give them the answers they deserve as soon as possible."