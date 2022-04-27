A suspect arrested after four people were killed in a knife attack in south London has been transferred from hospital to police custody.

The 28-year-old from Lewisham was Tasered by police after officers were called to a terraced house in Bermondsey in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police have identified the family members who died as Denton Burke, 58, and his partner, NHS worker Dolet Hill, 64, Ms Hill’s daughter, Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and Ms Ofori-Akuffo’s daughter, Samantha Drummonds, 27.

Dolet Hill and Denton Burke (l), Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo (m), Samantha Drummonds (r) Credit: Met Police

A friend of Samantha Drummonds told reporters that she had temporarily moved into the house in Bermondsey while building work was carried out at her own flat.

Guy’s and St Thomas’s NHS Foundation Trust paid tribute to Dolet Hill, who was an active trade union member.

Alastair Gourlay, Director of Estates and Facilities, said: "We are devastated to hear about the tragic death of Dolet Hill, who worked as a housekeeping assistant in our pharmacy department for more than 21 years, before her retirement in 2018.

"Dolet was a well-respected colleague, who also helped to improve the workplace for others as an active UNISON representative.

"Our thoughts are with Dolet’s family, friends and all who worked with her."

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation into the deaths, warned that it will be “a protracted inquiry”.

She said: “This was a truly horrific incident and I fully recognise that the distress for the family and the community will be overwhelming.

“We are conducting a thorough and detailed investigation into the facts and we are appealing to anyone who can assist with any information to come forward.