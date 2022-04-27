Why Big Ben's clock hands suddenly began spinning - leaving onlookers baffled

Londoners could be forgiven for thinking they were caught in a time warp as Big Ben's clock hands suddenly began spinning.The famed landmark was captured in what appeared to be a glitch on Wednesday, as the clock's minute hand rapidly began whirring around.

The strange scene was captured on video, as the Elizabeth Tower's multi-million pound refurbishment comes to an end.

But the explanation for the phenomenon was much more routine, a House of Commons spokesperson told ITV News London.

"We are aware that the clock dials on the Elizabeth Tower were temporarily displaying the incorrect time today," the spokesperson said.

"Installation of some of the clock’s key components meant we were required to pause and reset the clock.

"We expect the clock to be functioning correctly again later today," the spokesperson added.

The Elizabeth Tower recently underwent a multimillion-pound refurbishment.

Big Ben's clockface was obscured by scaffolding and it's famous 'bong' silenced as works were carried out on the landmark.

Big Ben’s original clock hands were brought back to the Elizabeth Tower last summer, three years after they were removed for urgent conservation work.

The mechanism of the Great Clock is now being installed into the Tower, following restoration off site.

Installation of some of the clock’s key components meant the clock had to be reset, resulting in the huge dial displaying the incorrect time briefly.

The House of Commons statement added: "It is not uncommon for inaccuracies to occur during the installation and testing process, especially given the nature and scale of the works.

"It is vital that the rigorous and regular testing takes place, to ensure the clock can function accurately as teams progress the final stages of the restoration programme."