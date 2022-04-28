Climate activists have sabotaged petrol pumps and blocked two M25 petrol station forecourts.

Supported of Just Stop Oil smashed display glass and covered them in spray paint at the motorway service stations on Thursday morning (28 April).

The group stopped motorists from entering forecourts at Cobham Services in Surrey and Clacket Lane Services in Kent at around 7am.

Thirty-five people were involved in the action, according to the group.

Nathan McGovern, 22, a student from Coventry, who is one of the activists involved, said: “I refuse to stand by and watch as heatwaves and drought murder people across the global south and families in the UK are forced to choose between eating and heating.

“If politicians and bureaucrats refuse to act then it falls on ordinary people to do what they will not.”

The group has led a wave of fuel terminal blockade protests across the UK, calling for an end to the use of the fossil fuel, to protect the climate.

Just Stop Oil is demanding that the Government ends new oil and gas projects in the UK.

The group's protesters dug tunnels and sat atop oil tankers during days of protests this month, which took place in locations including Essex and Warwickshire.

Its supporters have also disrupted high-profile football matches.

The targeting of petrol stations on the M25 comes after Insulate Britain’s separate protests between September and November last year, when junctions of the UK’s busiest motorway were repeatedly blocked.