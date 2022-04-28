A lorry jam-packed with toilet rolls smashed into a bridge in south London scattering dozens of packs of tissue across the road.

The collision left the back of the lorry crumpled on the busy South Circular road in Hither Green and a long queue of cars facing an unusual hold up.

Packs of toilet rolls could be seen bursting from the sides of the trailer after the sides were torn off.

A 'Low Bridge' warning sign alerted drivers to the potential danger of passing beneath Credit: Twitter/@johnestevens

It seems a big yellow sign warning of a 'Low Bridge' failed to alert the driver to the danger.

The bridge is used by Southeastern trains which are returning to normal but passengers ere advised to check before they travel.