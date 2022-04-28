Man, 20, charged with murder after victim found with stab wounds in own bedroom

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder after a victim was found suffering from stab wounds in his own home.

Elliot Francique, 20, was discovered fatally injured in his bedroom at his home in Plaistow, east London, on 19 April.

Despite efforts by land and air ambulance crews he died at the scene at 4.31pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

Menelik Campbell, 20, was charged with murder on Thursday following his arrest on Wednesday.

Campbell, of Dalston, east London, is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday.