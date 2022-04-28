A 28-year-old man will appear in court charged with the murder of four members of the same family who were found stabbed at their Bermondsey home.

Joshua Jacques, 28, is charged with the murders of NHS worker Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27.

The victims were three generations of the same family.

Ms Hill’s daughter, Ms Ofori-Akuffo, lived in Kennington, and granddaughter, Ms Drummonds, lived in Forest Hill.

The mother and daughter died at Ms Hill's Delaford Road home, along with the grandmother and her partner, on Monday, 25 April.

Jacques, of Hither Green, was charged on Thursday, following an investigation by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, the force said.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, the Metropolitan Police said.