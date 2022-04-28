A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a young man who was stabbed in south London three weeks ago. Tyreece Daley, 22, from Tulse Hill, was attacked outside Beckenham Junction railway station on April 2. He died in hospital on Monday and his family are being supported by specially trained police officers. British Transport Police said offices were called to reports of a serious assault in the car park outside the station. Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service also attended and two men, aged 22 and 24, were taken to hospital. A man was arrested a day later on suspicion of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm, but was later released on conditional police bail. Dejon Anaughe, 27, of Dunoon Road, Forest Hill, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 12 charged in connection with the incident. He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Inner London Crown Court on May 10. A BTP spokesperson said: "Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed at Beckenham Junction station on April 2. "Tyreece Daley, 22, very sadly passed away in hospital this week, and his family have chosen to release this picture of him." Detective Chief Inspector Paul Langley added: "First and foremost my thoughts are with Tyreece’s loved ones who are being supported by our specially trained family liaison officers. "This has now progressed into a murder investigation however we are not seeking to identify anyone further in connection with the incident. "I would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed or filmed the incident at the time to get in touch with us as soon as possible. Your information could be crucial to our investigation."

Any witnesses, or anyone with useful information, can text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 96 of 02/04/22.