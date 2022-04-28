Play Brightcove video

Young Spurs superfan Ryley Keys got the surprise of his life today when one of the club's greatest players praised his football skills and two other players turned up at his house.

Harry Kane heard how good the five-year-old was at taking penalties so decided to congratulate him in a video message.

Ryley, from Borehamwood, was told he would never walk after being born three months premature and clinically dead.

But the footy-mad youngster stunned his family at their home in Borehamwood in a video clip viewed more than a million times online.

Spurs were so impressed, they invited Ryley to take a penalty at the upcoming north London derby.

In a video message Harry Kane said: "[Spurs players] Ben and Joe told me how good you are at penalties, so I hope you're well and look forward to seeing you and take one against Arsenal."

Tottenham players Ben Davies and Joe Rodon saw for themselves Ryley's footballing skills after secretly turning up at his Hertfordshire home, leaving him almost lost for words.

"We've seen your video everywhere and we've seen your goal and we wanted to play some football today and we want you to take a penalty on the Spurs stadium pitch at half time in the Arsenal game," Ben Davies said.

Ryley snapped the players up on their offer and he will take his all important penalty at Tottenham's stadium in May.

