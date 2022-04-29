Londoners and holidaymakers travelling to the capital are being warned of transport disruption over the Bank Holiday weekend as several rail lines will be closed and the night Tube strike continues.

Network Rail is carrying out 550 upgrade projects over the Early May bank holiday period, meaning train passengers embarking on a bank holiday getaway could face disruption.

Services to and from Gatwick Airport

Gatwick Express and Southern rail services are closed to and from Victoria between Saturday 30 April and Monday 2 May, meaning passengers' journey times to the airport will be lengthened by new routes.

Passengers are being advised to take Thameslink services from Blackfriars for East Croydon and stations between Gatwick Airport and Brighton, and to take Southern services from London Bridge for other destinations.

Tube travellers are reminded that Northern Line work is ongoing on the Bank branch to London Bridge.

Services to and from Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport will not be served by direct trains from the capital between Saturday and Monday because of engineering work at Bishops Stortford.

Buses will replace Stansted Express trains between Waltham Cross and the airport.

The journey between London Liverpool Street and the airport by train and bus will take an estimated 90 minutes, compared with 50 minutes when direct rail services are running.

Passengers are urged to allow more time for their journeys or consider other travel options such as car, coach or taxi.

Travelling to and from London Euston

Those planning journeys between London Euston and Scotland are advised to travel either side of the long weekend.

No trains will operate between London Euston and Milton Keynes on Saturday, Sunday or Monday due to work on the West Coast Main Line and for HS2.

Travelling to and from London Victoria

No Southern trains will serve London Victoria over the three-day period due to ongoing track and signalling upgrades at the station.

Most services will be diverted to London Bridge, with limited rail replacement buses between East Croydon/Balham and Clapham Junction for local journeys.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: "While the majority of our network will be open for business as usual, we’re asking passengers who are planning to use the railway over the Early May bank holiday to check their journey in advance.

"Teams across Network Rail will be delivering £70 million worth of upgrades, helping to make the railway more reliable and fit for the future."

Credit: TfL

Travelling by Tube

Planned night Tube strike action is going ahead on Friday and Saturday night on the Central and Victoria lines between 8:30pm and 4:29am. Victoria line and Central line services are expected to run a regular service through central London, with at least two trains per hour.

Bakerloo line

Saturday 30 April until Monday 2 May: No service between Stonebridge Park and Harrow & Wealdstone. Use alternative Tube or rail replacement bus services.

Central line

Sunday 1 May: Trains will not stop at Bank. Use St Paul's or Liverpool Street stations and walk or use local bus services.

Circle line

Sunday 1 May: Trains will not stop at Monument. Use Cannon Street station which is a short walk away.

District line

Saturday 30 April until Monday 2 May: No service between Tower Hill and West Ham. Use alternative Tube, DLR, local or rail replacement buses. No service between Earl's Court and Wimbledon Rail replacement buses will run.

Sunday 1 May: Trains will not stop at Monument. Use Cannon Street station, which is a short walk away.

Hammersmith & City line

Saturday 30 April until Monday 2 May: No service on the entire line. Use alternative Tube, local or replacement bus services.

Northern line

Until mid-May 2022: No service between Kennington and Moorgate.

Piccadilly line

Until spring 2022: Piccadilly trains will not stop at South Kensington. The Circle and District lines will continue to stop and the station will remain open.

London Overground

Saturday 30 April and Sunday 1 May: No service between Euston and Watford Junction after 09:45 on Saturday 30 April and all-day Sunday 1 May. Use alternative Tube or rail replacement bus services.

Monday 2 May: No service all-day between Willesden Junction and Watford Junction. Use alternative Tube or rail replacement bus services.

TfL Rail

Sunday 1 May: Reduced service between Liverpool Street and Gidea Park from 11:30 until 22:30, Trains will run every 15 minutes.

Reduced service between Paddington and Heathrow. Trains will not stop at Acton Main Line, West Ealing and Hanwell from 08:00. Use alternative Tube services or local bus routes.

No TfL Rail, Heathrow Express or Great Western Railway services between Paddington and Heathrow T5 until 06:30, and between Paddington and Ealing Broadway until 08:00.

DLR

Saturday 30 April until Monday 2 May: Reduced service between Bank and Shadwell. Use DLR services to/from Tower Gateway.

Passengers were warned by TfL that many central London stations and lines will be "much busier" and advised visiting TfL's website for more information.

Traffic on UK roads

UK roads are expected to be quieter than normal for a bank holiday weekend due to Easter being just a fortnight ago, combined with the upcoming half-term break, high fuel prices and forecasts of mild weather.

The RAC said Monday is likely to see the most traffic, with 3.3 million leisure journeys planned.