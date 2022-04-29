A man has been jailed for at least 28 years for murdering a 16-year-old boy in the street in a jealous rage over the child's friendship with a girl.

Damarie Roye was cycling along Bensham Manor Road in Thornton's Heath in Croydon, on the afternoon of 9 July last year when he was attacked by 20-year-old Byron Whyne.

Damarie desperately tried to flee the scene of the stabbing and was helped by two members of the public who drove him to hospital.

He died from his injuries two days later.

Whyne, of Grenaby Road, Croydon, was arrested in the days after the attack and later charged with Damarie’s murder.

Croydon Crown Court heard that Whyne was jealous of Damarie being friends with Whyne's ex-girlfriend and formed a "grudge" against the boy.

The court heard how Whyne was tried controlling the girl after the relationship had ended and made threats, including with a knife.

He was found guilty of murder on 14 April and on Thursday he was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 28 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Sidaway, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: "Byron Whyne murdered Damarie in broad daylight. He was motivated only by jealousy and the community is safer knowing he will be off the streets for decades to come."

Sidaway also thanked the officers involved in the case and the two members of the public who "showed compassion and calmness in the most distressing of circumstances" when they helped Damarie.

"Our thoughts throughout this investigation have been with Damarie’s loved ones who have suffered such an unimaginably sad loss," Sidway added.

A 25-year-old man who was also charged with murder was found not guilty at trial.