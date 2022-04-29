A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.

PC Ireland Murdock is alleged to have carried out the offence on 25 September 2021 in Lambeth, while he was off duty.

The officer, who is attached to the Central North Command Unit, was arrested on 11 January 2022.

He will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday (29 April).

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed. PC Murdock has been suspended.

A Met Police spokesperson said the victim is being supported by specialist officers.