West Ham is looking to identify a fan who allegedly attacked two German radio broadcasters during Thursday night's match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

ARD presenters Tim Brockmeier and Philipp Hofmeister were reporting on the match when Brockmeier interrupted the live commentary to say a West Ham fan had suddenly ripped off his headset and threw it to the ground, Bild reported.

"We're being attacked here," Hofmeister reportedly told fans shortly after the German side equalised. "They threw the headset down on my colleague Tim."

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (right) in action during the UEFA Europa League semi-final, first leg match on Thursday Credit: PA

He continued: "I have to sort myself out a bit. We have to see that we can get some security personnel here."

The pair were then assisted by security staff who moved them to another part of the stadium at half time.

West Ham condemned the incident and said it is looking to find out the fan's identity.

"The club is aware of the incident and will be working to identify the offender," West Ham said in a statement.

"In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police. They will be given an indefinite ban and be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behaviour."

During the live broadcast Hofmeister told fans: "You constantly have the feeling that something could come from behind, a punch or something. My dreams of English football have been shattered.”

Hofmeister laster tweeted his best wishes to West Ham fans, saying: "We are doing okay. Best wishes to all West Ham supporters who love football and respect their opponents."

The incident cast a shadow over West Ham's first European semi-final for 46 years.

The London team suffered a 2-1 defeat, with manager David Moyes admitting his side failed to show enough quality and were left to rue defensive errors.

Eintracht stunned West Ham to take the lead inside the first minute through Ansgar Knauff’s header. Michail Antonio levelled the tie 20 minutes later.

However, the visitors retook the lead in the second half through Daichi Kamada.

"We’ve got a lot to do," Moyes admitted after the game. "We’ve got to show a lot more quality than we did tonight.

"We didn’t show enough quality, especially in the final third when we had moments to do so and a couple of times we turned off, obviously for the goals.

"So, a lot of those things will need to brighten up and be better."