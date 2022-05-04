London's long-delayed Crossrail project will open on Tuesday May 24th but only six days a week.

The £19bn underground railway will be shut on Sundays until the Autumn.

The railway will be named the Elizabeth line once services begin.

It was planned to open in full – from Reading in Berkshire to Shenfield in Essex and Abbey Wood in south-east London – in December 2018, and was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010.

But it has been hit by numerous problems including construction delays and difficulties installing complex signalling systems.

The railway will initially operate in three sections, with the central section between Paddington and Abbey Wood using the new tunnels.

The full timetable is scheduled to launch by May 2023.

An Elizabeth Line train is driven from Paddington to Canary Wharf Station

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "I’m delighted that our world-class new Elizabeth line will be opening to passengers later this month, helping build a better London - one which is safer, fairer, greener and more prosperous city for all Londoners.

"This is the most significant addition to our transport network in decades, and will revolutionise travel across the capital and the south east – as well as delivering a £42 billion boost to the whole UK economy and hundreds of thousands of new homes and jobs.

When will the Elizabeth Line open?

The Elizabeth Line will open the week before the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend celebrations.

The line is named in honour of her Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. and will open just eight days before the event, which runs from Friday 3 June 3, to Monday 6 June.It is estimated around 200million passengers will travel on the new line each year.

What tube stations will the Elizabeth Line stop at?

When fully open Crossrail will run from Reading and Heathrow in the west to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east. The route will use 42km of new tunnels beneath central London.Crossrail will serve 41 stations including 10 new stations at:

Paddington

Bond Street

Tottenham Court Road

Farringdon

Liverpool Street

Whitechapel

Canary Wharf

Custom House

Woolwich

Abbey Wood

How much will the Elizabeth Line cut journey times?

It is estimated that the line will cut journeys to less than an hour for a significant number of commuters.

An extra 1.5 million people will live within a 45 commute of major areas of employment such as the West End, the City and Canary Wharf.

Will the Elizabeth Line stations have step-free access?

All Elizabeth line stations will have step-free access from street level to platforms and new stations from Abbey Wood to Paddington will be step-free from street to train.