A teenager was filmed throwing a gosling at its parents on Clapham Common and pretending to 'box' with two distressed geese trying to protect their young.

The chick, which was just a few days old, was left with a leg injury after the attack and was struggling to swim.

The RSPCA was called by a witness who saw the attack near the Windmill Pub and noticed another teenager record it on their phone.

An officer from the animal charity managed to entice the birds to shore with food, including the injured gosling.

The RSPCA said throwing and provoking animals was totally unacceptable Credit: RSPCA

"This was a callous and cruel attack on a defenceless young animal which caused an injury to the gosling’s leg and distress to the gosling and its parents," said the RSPCA's Rodney Kenny.

"Thankfully, someone contacted us about this and I was able to entice the parents to land using some duck food and the gosling followed his mum and dad.

"Using reach and rescue equipment, I was then able to safely capture the gosling at the water’s edge and took him to a nearby wildlife hospital for treatment.

"Once he has recovered he will be released back into the wild," he added.

The RSPCA is now appealing for anyone with information to get in touch on 0300 1234 8018.