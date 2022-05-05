The mother of Baby P, who died after months of abuse, is set to be freed from prison after the Parole Board rejected a Government challenge against its ruling to release her.

Tracey Connelly could be out of jail within weeks after board judges refused the bid by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab to keep her behind bars for longer.

But Mr Raab condemned the decision and said it was proof the Parole Board needed a "fundamental overhaul".

Now 40, Connelly was jailed at the Old Bailey in 2009 for causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son Peter at their home in Tottenham, north London, on August 3 2007.

This was her fourth parole review after she was released on licence in 2013 but recalled to prison in 2015 for breaching her parole conditions by "developing intimate personal relationships" online and inciting another resident at her accommodation to engage in "inappropriate sexualised behaviour".

In a statement, the Parole Board said: "In summary, the judge has concluded that the panel did take into consideration all evidence mentioned by the application and made rational conclusions.

"The reconsideration decision clarifies that the weight given to the evidence given by the Secretary of States witnesses, who supported release, and the proposed external controls, was proportionate and the reasons were clearly outlined in the decision letter.

"The final ground on the rationality of the outcome was also rejected on the grounds of not reaching the threshold, as defined by law, for becoming unreasonable."

The Parole Board, which is independent of government, received a formal request to review the decision to free Connelly last week.

Who was Baby P?

Known publicly as Baby P, Peter had suffered more than 50 injuries despite being on the at-risk register and receiving 60 visits from social workers, police officers and health professionals over eight months.

A series of reviews identified missed opportunities for officials to save the toddler’s life had they reacted properly to warning signs.

Tracey Connelly was handed a sentence of imprisonment for public protection with a minimum term of five years after admitting her crimes. Her boyfriend Steven Barker and his brother Jason Owen were also convicted.

Why did the Justice Secretary get involved?

A process formally known as the 'reconsideration mechanism' was introduced in July 2019 and allows the Justice Secretary and the prisoner in question to challenge the Parole Board’s decision if they believe them to be "procedurally unfair" or "irrational".

Victims and members of the public can also make a request via the minister.

But the threshold is high and is the same as is required when seeking a judicial review.

The provisions also make clear that "being unhappy" with the decision is not grounds for reconsideration.