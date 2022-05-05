The polls are open, and Londoners and their best friends are flocking to stations to cast their votes in local elections today.

Dogs all over the capital are helping their owners take part in the democratic process today, as Londoners have their say in the 2022 local elections.

Posting snaps of dogs at polling stations has become a social media tradition for voters heading to the polls and wanting to capture their election day activities.

And politicians have been getting in on the trend in recent years - bringing their dogs along to cast their votes in the ballots, and sending the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations trending.

Wilson the Portugese Podengo helps owner Alan vote in Tandridge, Surrey in the 2022 local elections. Credit: Alan Whitlock/ @redmason

Londoner Alan Whitlock took a picture with his dog, Wilson the Portugese Podengo in Tandridge, Surrey.

Anna Skipwith, founder of Hellosocial.media, snapped a group of dogs waiting for their owners outside polling stations in Dulwich, south London.

Animal charity Blue Cross has offered advice for voters thinking of taking their dogs along to the polls, to be aware of dognappers and the warmer weather.

The charity advised people against leaving their dogs tied up outside the polling station - warning it can make them a tempting target for thieves.

The charity advised pet owner not to leave their dogs in their car – as this could pose a risk to their pet’s health in warmer temperatures.

Council seats in Scotland, Wales, London and many parts of England up for grabs in the 2022 local elections. Northern Ireland is electing its new assembly.

Millions of voters are expected to cast ballots to select the local representatives they want to run services in their area.

In England, more than 4,000 councillors in 146 councils are standing for election in major cities, including all 32 London boroughs.

Polls close at 10pm, with the first batch of results likely to be announced at midnight and the last on the weekend.