Former World Number One Justin Rose has told ITV News he is not interested in joining a new lucrative and controversial Saudi-funded tournament.

The 2013 US Open winner and 2016 Olympic champion says he has been approached to join the inaugural LIV Golf International series that begins in Hertfordshire next month, but unlike some other big names, has decided to stay put.

"Obviously elements of it are incredibly tempting, but we’re still very unsure how the powers that be, the current tours, are going to deal with it," Rose said.

"I still have the dreams of winning major championships; I don’t want to sacrifice the opportunity to do that.

"For me right now, I’m playing golf for other reasons than just financial. I have dreams and I have goals that I haven’t achieved, that I set when I was a kid, so that’s what really has my full attention. Virtually everyone has been approached one way or another," the golfer added.

Lee Westwood broke his silence on the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit last year

The PGA Tour has previously threatened to ban players who sign up for the new league, that many see as a breakaway tournament, but that has not prevented some doing so.

Lee Westwood and Phil Mickelson have confirmed their intention to tee up at the Centurion Club near St Albans and have asked to be released from the PGA and DP World Tour to play in the £200m series.

In total there will be eight scheduled events in 2022.

