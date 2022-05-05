Timothee Chalamet’s debut show at The Old Vic theatre has been cancelled after facing two years of Covid delays.

The sought-after young Hollywood star had been due to appear opposite British actress Dame Eileen Atkins in an adaptation of the critically acclaimed play 4,000 Miles, written by Amy Herzog.

However, the Old Vic this week confirmed the play was being axed due to pandemic delays.

The latest cancellation comes amid two years of pain for London theatre, as top show venues and the West End continue to reel from the pandemic shut-downs.

It comes days after it was announced Andrew Lloyd Webber’s West End production of the musical Cinderella will close, less than a year after its premiere and following months of Covid disruption.

Dame Eileen Atkins appearing on the BBC's Graham Norton sow. Credit: PA Images

Chalamet was due to star in 4,000 Miles as 21-year-old Leo, who, after suffering a major loss during a summer bike riding trip, seeks solace in the New York home of his grandmother, Vera (Dame Eileen).

The production was originally scheduled to open in London in April 2020, but was postponed when theatres across the country had to close their doors.

A statement from The Old Vic said: “Following the postponement of 4,000 Miles due to the pandemic, and despite an enormous amount of effort from all involved, we have now sadly and reluctantly concluded that we are unable to reschedule the production at a time possible for everyone involved.

“After two years of trying hard to make it work, it has proved impossible.

“We’re sorry not to have better news, and we want to thank our audiences for their continued patience and understanding.”

Timothee Chalamet (left) and Zendaya during a photo call to promote Dune at Corinthia in London last year. Credit: PA Images

Chalamet, 26, is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actors.

His recent film credits include starred alongside Zendaya in Dune, and a leading role in 2019’s Little Women.

He has previously featured in theatre productions stateside in The Talls in 2011 and Prodigal Son in 2016.

