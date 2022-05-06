Police have released an image of a man they are looking for after an ambulance crew member was assaulted at University College Hospital.

A male member of the crew had just delivered a patient to the hospital on Monday evening and parked in an ambulance bay when the attack happened.

He had exited the vehicle when he was approached from behind by a man who pushed a knife against his back.

The incident took place at 7:55pm.

The victim was able to diffuse the situation and the suspect eventually backed away, placing the knife in a bag and leaving the scene.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who knows who the man is.

Anyone able to identify the man in the picture is asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 6309/2MAY or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org to remain 100% anonymous.