A man has appeared before a crown court judge charged with the murder of a father-of-three at a shopping centre in Essex.

Michael Ugwa, 29, from Rainham, east London, was attacked at the food court in Lakeside in Thurrock shortly before 4.30pm on April 28. He died at the shopping centre.

Brandon Lutchmunsing, 19, of Dagenham, east London, appeared before Basildon Crown Court on Friday charged with murder and affray.

He was not asked to enter pleas to the charges and was remanded in custody until a plea hearing on July 1.

Shannon Weston, 20, of Canewdon, Essex, who is charged with assisting an offender, also appeared before the court .

She was not asked to enter a plea and was remanded in custody until a plea hearing on July 1.

Both defendants face a trial from April 11 2023 with a time estimate of six weeks.

Essex Police said two more people were arrested in connection with the case on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old man from Ilford, east London, was being questioned on suspicion of murder and possession of class A drugs.

The 54-year-old woman from Croydon, south London, was in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock, Essex

Mr Ugwa’s mother paid tribute to her son in a statement released through police last month and said her and family's hearts are "indescribably and irreversibly shattered".

“Michael was a kind man with a large personality and an even larger heart," she said.

“As with many people, he was not a man without fault but his desire to always try to better himself and strive for a brighter tomorrow made him a rich source of inspiration to not only his children, cousins, nieces and nephews but also to everyone who desired to see that silver lining."