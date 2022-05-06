Play Brightcove video

The Conservatives have sensationally lost control of Westminster City Council in a major blow to Boris Johnson.

Labour's victory capped a night of success in the capital for Sir Keir Starmer after his party also won Barnet and Wandsworth.

Westminster has been run by the Tories ever since it was created in 1964 and has long been regarded as the 'jewel in the crown' of local authorities.

The council's reputation for sound financial management took a hammering last year when public money was used to finance the Marble Arch mound.

The man-made hill was meant to attract visitors to the West End but it opened to poor reviews and cost the council £6m.

'It’s a huge privilege'

The new Labour leader of Westminster City Council has said his party’s victory is a "huge privilege".

Speaking at the Westminster City Council count, Adam Hug said: "We are delighted that people in Westminster put their trust in us. It’s a huge privilege. We are going to work really hard to put their interests first over the next four years.

"We have got a lot of big challenges ahead, we are going to get to work and we are going to help as many people as we can."

