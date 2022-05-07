The family of missing six-year-old twins are "desperately worried" after the two went missing from their front garden in Lambeth, south London on Saturday evening.

Emmanuel and Emmanuella were last seen playing out the front of their address in Cowley Road SW9 at around 6pm.

A relative went to check on them an hour later and discovered they were not there.

Police are searching the local area and a police helicopter is also involved. Family and a number of local people have also joined the search.

Emmanuella is believed to be wearing a pink top and bottoms with pink shoes and has her hair in braids.

Emmanuel is wearing a blue long sleeved top with blue bottoms and blue shoes.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call 999 immediately ref CAD 6803/7 May.