A boy from east London was shot trying to defend his parents as they were attacked during a vicious burglary at their home. The young victim, aged 11, was left with serious injuries following the horrific ordeal which saw three gang members target the house his parents lived in for 15 years. Mum Laura Hawkins and dad Raymond Hawkins were stabbed after one of the attackers, Christopher Sergeant, posed as a delivery driver and turned up at the property in Upminster In footage taken from the family's doorbell camera, Sergeant can be seen approaching the front door carrying a parcel.

'Where are the Rolexes?'

Another of the gang, Anthony Lascelles placed a staple knife to Laura's neck and dragged her to the bedroom.

The robbers shouted "give me the cash" and "where are the Rolexes?", even though the Hawkins family did not keep cash in the house.

Raymond was violently beaten in the hallway and one of the attackers put a knife to their son's throat.

Eventually, three of the robbers ran out of the house under the impression that the police had been called.

After regaining consciousness, Raymond locked the front door without realising that Lascelles was still inside.

While running up the stairs to search for his wife he encountered Lascelles and a scuffle broke out.

Antony Lascelles was jailed for 23 years for the vicious robbery

It was at this point that the 11-year-old boy went to his dad's defence and was shot in the shoulder, as the couple's nine-year-old daughter hid under her bed and heard her family being attacked. Lascelles escaped and fled to the home of Ajay Singh, who had organised the robbery but did not take part in it.

The boy was left with serious injuries and has limited use of his arm as a consequence of the gunshot. The family lost £36,000 in jewellery and sentimental items.

No reason or motive has been provided for why the family was targeted for the "organised, ruthless and extremely violent robbery".

The group had admitted to spending a substantial period of time outside the property ahead of the attack, in order to ensure that the number plates given to them matched the car on the driveway.

After an extensive police investigation, Lascelles, of Harold Hill, was arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery. He was jailed for 23 years.

Sergeant pleaded guilty to robbery and Singh was later convicted of robbery after a trial.

Another person was acquitted by a jury after initially being charged with assisting an offender, and the two others who took part in the robbery remain at large.

Sergeant and Singh were jailed for 20 years and 25 years respectively at an earlier date.

As well as the son getting a bravery award, a neighbour who offered first aid after he had been shot and who cared for the family in the aftermath was commended.

They will attend a ceremony at a later date to receive their awards.