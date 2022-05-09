Play Brightcove video

An Essex mum said she regretted driving her Range Rover at Insulate Britain protesters who blocked a busy road while she was on the school run.

Sherrilyn Speid, from Grays, was banned from driving, fined and given a community order after nudging the activists in her car last October in a video that went viral online.

Speaking to ITV's This Morning Sherrilyn explained why she felt so angry and said her actions were influenced by a dark period in her life.

"I was suffering from anxiety at the time... I was in a domestic abuse relationship and I was really struggling," Speid said.

"When that was happening I felt like I was back at that time, I felt like I was being controlled in that situation and found it hard to deal with," she added.

When asked if she regretted nudging the protesters with her car Speid said: "Yes of course, of course I do," adding she wished she had never done it.

Speid said the protesters supported her and didn't want to press charges.

A still of footage from Insulate Britain shows Spied's Range Rover moving protesters

"I've been able to be a voice for a lot of women who have suffered domestic abuse, a lot of people will know about my story now it's been in the press... I'm now supporting so many people," Speid said.

The 35-year-old, who appeared for sentencing at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, was disqualified from driving for a year, handed a community order and ordered to pay a total of £240.

Heavily bleeped clips, which were shown in court, captured Speid getting out of her car before swearing and shouting at protesters.

She can be heard saying: “I don’t care what the issue is.

“My son is 11, he needs to get to school today so move out the way and let me get my son to school.”

In a separate clip, the car could be seen jerking forward into the backs of protesters sitting on the road.