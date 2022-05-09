Sadiq Khan in New York to boost post-pandemic tourism at start of five-day trip

Play Brightcove video

Mayor Sadiq Khan has arrived in New York to launch a multi-million pound post-pandemic advertising campaign aimed at luring American tourists to London. The mayor kicked-off a five-day trip to the US with an eye-catching event in Times Square featuring West End musical stars and British soldiers. Cast members of the musical 'SIX' - based on the lives of Henry VIII’s wives - were due to perform a number from the show alongside the Coldstream Guards. The celebration of London’s culture is the latest instalment in the mayor’s £10m 'Let’s do London' campaign. "Our tourism industry was hit hard by the pandemic but will be crucial to our economy bouncing back that’s why I am delighted that our capital is once again ready to welcome visitors from around the world," said Mr Khan.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (right) meets former New York mayor, Michael Bloomberg in New York City

The mayor plans to highlight the Queen’s platinum jubilee, the Notting Hill carnival and Hyde Park gigs by Adele, Elton John and the Rolling Stones. He will also hold meetings with business leaders in California’s Silicon Valley and Hollywood executives in Los Angeles. Mr Khan plans to spend time looking at LA’s decision to legalise cannabis following his election manifesto pledge to establish a London drugs commission.

"Los Angeles is famous for a number of things, not just Hollywood but also a few years ago they made the decision to decriminalise cannabis," Mr Khan said.

"I'm keen to see how it's working in Los Angeles - the Mayor of Los Angeles and Governor of California have done some really progressive things.

"I think it's important to have an open mind in these things and to see how it's working," he added

