A London council has still not finished its local elections count, four days after the polls closed.

Havering Borough Council in north east London is due to begin a recount in the Rainham and Wennington ward on Monday night.

The Conservatives have taken 20 seats so far in the borough, Labour nine, and residents and ratepayers 23, with the three seats in the Rainham and Wennington ward yet to be announced.

A spokesman for the council said: “Due to the small number in difference in the votes for Rainham and Wennington Ward, two recounts were asked for from the parties involved.

“A further recount was asked for and a decision was made in conjunction with the candidates to do this on Monday at the town hall, 6pm, as the counts had been taking place all through the night.”

Election results for the majority of English councils were completed in the early hours of Friday morning, with many others being announced throughout the day.

In London, the Conservatives suffered overnight defeats in Westminster, Barnet and Wandsworth, losing all three councils to Labour majorities.

In Wales and Scotland, results of the local poll were also announced throughout Friday.

In Northern Ireland, assembly election results were declared over the weekend, with Sinn Fein returned as the largest Stormont party.