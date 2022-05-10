Boy, 8, gets hand trapped in mincing machine at Walthamstow restaurant

An East London restaurant was fined more than £70,000 after a boy, aged 8, got his hand trapped in a mincing machine leaving him with life changing injuries.

Staff at Gokyuzu Walthamstow used an angle grinder to remove a safety guard, exposing dangerous machinery.

Shocked council inspectors also found a total lack of risk assessments, training and safety procedures.

The restaurant director, Veysel Yavuz, pleaded guilty to one count of failing to ensure the safety of employees and one count of failing to ensure dangerous machinery had the required safety measures in place.

"This incident has left a young child with life-changing injuries – and all because Gokyuzu Walthamstow failed in their health and safety obligations by removing the safety guard from their mincing machine," said Clyde Loakes, Deputy leader of Waltham Forest Council.

"This case and the punishment handed down should be a reminder to all businesses of their duties to customers, staff and visitors - we will prosecute those that fail in their duties.

"It is often forgotten that improvements in Health and Safety law and practice have saved many serious injuries and constant vigilance by those responsible is needed to ensure compliance," he added.

The restaurant was fined a total of £70,000 with costs of over £16,000.