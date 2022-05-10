A boy, aged 13, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a teenager, 16, was stabbed in North London this afternoon.

Officers from the Met rushed to Willow Bridge Road, Islington on Monday afternoon.

London Ambulance Service also attended along with the Met where they found the 16-year-old boy suffering a stab injury.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his condition is not believed to be life threatening.The 13-year-old arrested in connection with the attack was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

He remains in custody this evening and a crime scene is in place. The Met say inquiries are ongoing.

"Police were called at approximately 17:20hrs on Monday, 9 May to reports of a stabbing in Willow Bridge Road, N1. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended," police said.

"A male, believed aged 16, was found suffering a stab injury – he was taken to hospital for treatment; his condition is not life threatening.

"A male, believed aged 13, was arrested near to the scene on suspicion of GBH and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody," police added.