Appeal judges are set to consider challenges by two former Metropolitan Police officers who were jailed after taking pictures of murdered sisters at a crime scene they were guarding. Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis were police constables assigned to guard the scene after Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London, in June 2020. Instead, the officers moved from their posts to take photographs of the bodies, which were then shared with colleagues and friends on WhatsApp. Jaffer and Lewis were jailed at a hearing at the Old Bailey in December after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office.

Former Met Police officers (l) Jamie Lewis and Deniz Jaffer (r) Credit: Met Police

Judge Mark Lucraft handed each of the men jail terms of two years and nine months. Jaffer, of Hornchurch, east London, was 47 when jailed – Lewis, from Colchester, Essex, was 33. Appeal judges are listed to consider their cases at a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Wednesday. Lewis has been dismissed from the Metropolitan Police, while Jaffer resigned. Danyal Hussein was given a life sentence, with a minimum term of 35 years, in October after being found guilty of the women’s murders.