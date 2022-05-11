Two men are in hospital after being injured after scaffolding on Hammersmith Town Hall, collapsed.Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident in King Street, Hammersmith at around 5.30pm Wednesday (11 May).Officers, paramedics and fire crews arrived to find two men with potentially life-threatening injuries after being hurt when scaffolding collapsed on the west London site.

They have both been taken to hospital.Dozens of emergency vehicles were seen descending on the scene.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "An investigation has been launched after two men were injured after scaffolding attached to Hammersmith town hall collapsed late on Wednesday afternoon.

"Officers from the Metropolitan police attended along with firefighters."

A spokesperson for LAS added: "At 17:41hrs on Wednesday, 11 May police were alerted to an incident at a construction site in King Street, W6. Officers attended to assist the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

"Two men were found with potentially life-threatening injuries and were taken to a central London hospital. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed."

Hammersmith and Fulham Council confirmed that the two men were working on the new Civic Campus build.

They have said that they are not currently in control of the building work and wished the two men their best wishes.

Council leader Stephen Cowan wrote on Twitter: "My thoughts are with the people who have been injured."

The council's statement said: "We are sorry to report there has been an accident on the Civic Campus construction site. The site is currently not under H&F’s control (it is managed and operated by the construction company) so it is hard to glean exact information.

"We understand there are currently two injuries. The London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade are on the scene. Road closures are in place along King Street.

"Our thoughts are with those injured, their colleagues, friends and family. Further updates to follow."

(BPM Media)

