Grime artist Wiley is wanted by police after failing to turn up for a court hearing in November. A fresh appeal to find the performer, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jnr, has been issued by officers in Newham. Cowie was due at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 11 to face charges of burglary and assault by beating.

The 43-year-old is accused of breaking into a flat in Forest Gate, east London, on August 28, before allegedly smashing plates and attacking ex-kickboxer Ali Jacko. The rapper, from Tower Hamlets, east London, used Mr Jacko’s recording studio before the pandemic. Known as the Godfather of Grime, Cowie was made an MBE for services to music in 2018.

