Bus services in south London are set to grind to a halt again on Monday as drivers strike in a bitter dispute over pay.

The union said a 3% pay offer was "substandard" as service reductions in the capital reduced workers’ pay, coupled with the cost-of-living crisis.

Unite said the action would involve 1,000 drivers based at garages in Brixton, Croydon, Norwood and Thornton Heath, operating routes across south and central London.

The second 16 May strike follows the first walkout which was backed by members on the picket line on Wednesday (12 May).

It will affect services over three days starting at 3am on Monday May 16 until 2.59am on Wednesday, May 18.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This pay offer is simply unacceptable. Arriva’s drivers are being pummelled by a double whammy of reduced earnings and rising living costs.

"Arriva must think again and pay its drivers a fair wage.

"Our members at Arriva will be receiving Unite’s complete support until this dispute is resolved and the bus drivers receive an offer which meets their expectations.”

An Arriva spokesperson said: "We’re deeply disappointed by this completely unnecessary strike action.

"Arriva London Bus previously agreed with Unite a pay deal which fully delivered against the union’s stated position.

"Yet despite this, Unite is now taking further strike action which will affect passengers and communities who rely on bus services in London

"We call on Unite to abandon these strikes and return to discussions to agree a way forward."

Is my service affected by the London bus strike?

Transport for London said the following services are likely to be affected:

2

50

59 60

64 (24-hour)

133

137

157

166

194

198

202

249

250

255

264 (24-hour)

289

312

319

333

405

410

412

417

432

450

466

468

612

627

645

685

689

N2

N133

N137

N250

